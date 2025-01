New Year, New Location, New Look

FITNESS CLASSES LEADERS Shanae Vander Waal, left, holds her 9-month-old daughter Stevie while Allie Van Kley takes her turn to speak at the Ignite Gym & Fitness ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 13. Previously The Gainz Club, the rebranded Ignite Gym & Fitness offers not only a gym open 24/7 but also a variety of fitness…