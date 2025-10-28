Naturalist visits B-H kindergarten classes

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Emily Ostrander, a naturalist for Sioux County Conservation Board, visited the Boyden-Hull kindergarten classes Oct. 21. She gave an educational program that featured a salamander, a turtle and a snake. (RIGHT) Emily Ostrander shows a turtle to kindergarteners. (Photo/Submitted)…
