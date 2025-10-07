National 4-H Week kicks off to celebrate all the work accomplished and honor all the progress

Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com “Beyond Ready” is the theme for this year’s National 4-H Week Oct. 5-11. Locally, Brad and Andrea Wielenga are the leaders of the Hull Clovers 4-H club. “Our club is unique in that we have kids from 12 different schools that come together for our meetings,” said Andrea Wielenga. “It’s pretty…