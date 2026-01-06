Nate Huizenga appointed Sioux County Sheriff

On Friday, Jan. 2, Sheriff Nate Huizenga was sworn in as Sioux County Sheriff. The new role for Huizenga comes after Jamie Van Voorst retired mid-term from the position of Sioux County Sheriff Dec. 31. Huizenga stated in a press released, “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing the high standard…

