Musicality on display in Boyden-Hull swing show

The Boyden-Hull jazz band performed a number of tunes during the swing show Friday, March 24, and featured a number of soloists. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull Swing Show Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24, featured a number of performances.The jazz band, led by Michael Hornback, performed “Come Fly with…