More Winter Art by Students

Feb 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Boyden-Hull preschool students made melting snowmen and wrote why their snowmen were melting. Some of the snowmen had sat in a hot tub, drank hot cocoa or sat by a fireplace. (Photo/Julie Bosma) A Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School seventh grader made quilled art penguins. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Hull Christian School third graders made snow globes…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here