More Childcare Could Help Iowa’s Struggling Economy

Aug 5, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Rita Hart | Iowa Democratic Party Chair When Kim Reynolds gave her big annual speech at the beginning of the year, she told Iowans “the condition of our state is strong” and “childcare has been a longstanding priority for my administration.” Now that we’re seven months into the year, I have some questions for Kim…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here