Mid-Sioux Opportunity Inc. scholarship application

REMSEN, IA – Mid-Sioux Opportunity Inc. is accepting applications for two $500 Richard Hatz Scholarships. Recipients of the scholarships are chosen based on service to their community and their plans to further that service through educational advancement. Applications must be postmarked Friday, March 8, and sent to the Mid-Sioux Administrative Office, 418 S Marion St.,…