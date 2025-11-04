Merritt Moss presents check

Nov 4, 2025

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Merritt Moss, son of Craig and Hayley Moss of Hull, presented a check for $569,000 to the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City on behalf of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council Oct. 28. The money will be split between Ronald McDonald Houses in Sioux City,…

