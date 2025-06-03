Memorial Day services at St. John Lutheran Cemetery

Pastor Jeremy Winter spoke at the Memorial Day Service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery May 26. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant William Monster American Legion Post participated in the Memorial Day service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery May 26. Pastor Jeremy Winter spoke about Ferdinand Meyners, the only person buried in the cemetery who…
