Memorial Day services at Hope Cemetery

Pastor Mark Cercone was speaker at the Hope Cemetery Memorial Day service. (Photo/Julie Bosma) The Legion gave the 21-gun salute which was followed by taps. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Memorial Day services were at Hope Cemetery May 26. The Legion chaplain, John Zoet Jr., opened with prayer, followed by the Boyden-Hull band…
