Measles outbreak growing, cases confirmed in nearby states

May 13, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

Cases of measles have recently been detected in nearby states Missouri and Kansas. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor While there have been no reported cases of measles this year in Iowa so far, the numbers elsewhere continue to climb. The latest numbers according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show over 1,000 cases…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here