Black Friday is one of the busiest and most profitable shopping days of the entire year. According to DemandSage and National Public Radio, American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion on online Black Friday shopping in 2024. Around $61 billion in total sales (both online and in-person) were made over the Black Friday and Cyber…
Latest News
- The season of thankfulness
- ‘God looked over me and saved me’: Former Hull resident details time of service
- Boyden-Hull and Western Christian FFA students attend conference in Indiana
- That’s Why We Sing
- Tyler Sullivan visits Hull Museum
- Winterfest Activities at the Hull Museum
- Iowa DOT meets with Sioux County Board of Supervisors
- Hollywood and Entertainment’s Full-Circle Moments
- Mastering Black Friday shopping
- William Heynen