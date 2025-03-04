Vicki Lammers often spends hours in her shop refurnishing and repurposing furniture. (Photo/Submitted) Vicki Lammers taps into entrepreneurial spirit, finds purpose in refinishing furniture Sunni Battin | Editor More and more women are taking their love of furniture and carving out a successful venture. Since 1988, Vicki Lammers of Boyden has put her creativity to…
Latest News
- Hull programs bound for Des Moines
- March Spotlight on Women
- Traffic stop turns deadly for Hull man
- 70’s Day at Hull Christian School
- Trinity Christian robotics
- Library Club learns about astronauts
- Archery at the fairgrounds
- Western Christian Dance Team Night
- Fiesta at Hull Christian
- Drive Your Tractor to School Day at Boyden-Hull