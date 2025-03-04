March Spotlight on Women

Vicki Lammers often spends hours in her shop refurnishing and repurposing furniture. (Photo/Submitted) Vicki Lammers taps into entrepreneurial spirit, finds purpose in refinishing furniture Sunni Battin | Editor More and more women are taking their love of furniture and carving out a successful venture. Since 1988, Vicki Lammers of Boyden has put her creativity to…