Making pumpkin patch dirt cups at the library

Emerson decorates her pumpkin patch with candy pumpkins and candy eyes. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The new cooking club for kindergarteners and first graders met for the first time Oct. 22 at the Hull Library. Lynne Hoehamer had the children start by mixing instant chocolate pudding with milk. Then they folded…