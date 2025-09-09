Rising Hope Counseling discusses suicide prevention Danielle Raveling | Rising Hope Counseling Phrases such as “My family would be better off without me,” “I can’t do this anymore,” “I just want the pain to stop” or “I don’t want to be alive anymore” are examples of common thoughts that individuals experiencing suicidal ideation may have….
Latest News
- Empowerment Through Education
- From poverty to purpose
- The hidden risk for those with Dutch roots
- Library Club learns how to tag monarchs
- ‘Tails’ Around Town at Kooiker’s Pets
- Hull Fire Department receives check
- Western Christian High School announces 2025 homecoming week
- Looking for the warning signs
- You can help save a life by asking the question
- A daughter shares her dad’s mental health story