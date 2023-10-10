Local 4-H member joins state council

REPRESENTING LOCAL PROGRAMS AT THE STATE LEVELAubree Boender, a junior at Boyden-Hull High School, is a member of the Iowa 4-H State Council. The state council is made up of 40 high school juniors and seniors who meet a few times a year to discuss issues they see in 4-H programming and brainstorm solutions. (Photo/Dominique…