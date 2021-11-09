Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Lincoln Loggers and Hull Clovers 4-H clubs are assisting the State 4-H Council in…
Local 4-H clubs collecting items for winter clothing drive
Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Lincoln Loggers and Hull Clovers 4-H clubs are assisting the State 4-H Council in…
Lindsey Ver Meer, Dordt scholar and Western Christian student teacher, to perform senior recital Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Western Christian High School drama department will be performing “Leaving Iowa”...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Results from the Nov. 2 city and school board election are as follows. The...
Darcy Alons | Reporter Eight members of the Western Christian FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Tosca Lee, New York Times best-selling author, presented to readers and fans alike at...
western christian volleyball Roger Vis retires from recording stats and being public address announcer for the Western Christian volleyball team...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Young and old alike had ample opportunity to get their trick-or-treat on last weekend....
Ribbon cutting welcomes Home on Main and The Grain House Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Main Street in Hull...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Representatives from local manufacturing companies attended an open house event at Boyden-Hull High School...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Four band students from Hull Christian School have been selected to participate in the...