Living Leaf Microgreens

MAKING FOOD MORE NUTRITOUS Pictured are tacos with microgreens added as a healthy garnish. The nutrient-dense baby plant is four to 40 times more nutrient-dense than its full-grown counterpart. Microgreens can be eaten as is or added to any foods like salads, tacos, wraps, burgers, smoothies and more. (Photo/Submitted) Northwest Iowa’s only dedicated microgreens farm Amy Lyon |…