Lillian Green

Aug 5, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Lillian Green 94 Boyden, Iowa July 28, 2025 Lillian Green, 94, of Boyden, Iowa, passed away Monday July 28, 2025, at Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City, Iowa. Services were Friday Aug. 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheldon, Iowa, with interment in East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. Lillian Bertha Margaret Goetsch was born Jan. 12,…

