LifeWise Academy continues to grow and prosper

LIFEWISE LEADERS Kelley Crawford, left, and Tina Koerselman, are the director and teacher of LifeWise Academy Boyden-Hull, respectively. The two began the Bible-based character education classes during school hours in 2022. (Photo/Amy Lyon) THE JOY OF THE WORD One boy smiles after receiving his first Bible at LifeWise Academy Boyden-Hull. During the 2024-25 school year,…