Library Club presentation highlights life of indigenous people

By | Posted October 26th, 2021 |

  • Reflecting on time well-spent

    October 26th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The time has come for Pastor Aaron Deutsch to leave the Hull area with...

    Sheriff’s department explains how cameras help deter and prosecute

    October 26th, 2021
    national crime prevention month Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Most people never think about crime happening to them. In...

    Ready for action when disaster strikes

    October 19th, 2021
    Sioux County Emergency Management coordinator presents to Hull Chamber Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Nate Huizenga, coordinator of Sioux...

    No ordinary delivery

    October 19th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Fire Department delivered Pizza Ranch orders directly to homes Wednesday,...

    Kiwanis members learn more about carbon cycle, sequestration

    October 19th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to learn more about the...

  • Walnut Street Addition in Hull becomes reality

    October 19th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A housing addition on the newest street in Hull, Walnut Street, is taking shape....

    In full swing

    October 12th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The fall harvest season is in full swing once again.  The dust rolls from...

    4-Her asks important questions of astronauts

    October 12th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A local 4-Her took advantage of an opportunity to ask questions of astronauts aboard...

    Aspen Heights welcomes ‘President Lincoln’

    October 12th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer History can sometimes best be told through reenactment of events or moments in the...

    Area students to benefit from Ag Stewardship Center expansion

    October 12th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Dordt Agricultural Stewardship Center is expanding its facilities along Highway 75.  The project...

  • What’s Happening

    Peter Sietstra

    92 Boyden, Iowa October 22, 2021 Peter Sietstra, 92, of Boyden, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Sanford Health […]

    Shane Habben helps send Wolfpack to second round

    class 1a state football playoffs Habben gets two rushing touchdowns as Western Christian tops Kuemper Catholic 21-7 Nathan Broek | […]

    Tournament excitement allows Comets to roll

    boyden-hull volleyball Strong serving effort aids Boyden-Hull in 3-0 sweep of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Class 2A Region 1 tournaments Nathan Broek […]