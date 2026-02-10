Lego club at Hull Library

Garen Koele made a Viking long ship. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Bode Van Maanen shows off the project he worked on with Jake Blankespoor and Jackson Warner. Their Lego creation includes a robot anteater, an exploding can of pop, a secret hideout for Baby Yoda and two dinosaurs. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fifteen…