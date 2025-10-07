Legion burns unserviceable flags at Trinity

Legion members burned about 75 unserviceable flags at Trinity Christian Oct. 1. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Oct. 1 five members of Wegman-Koele American Legion Post 380 led an assembly at Trinity Christian High School. Commander Sam Scholten began by speaking to students about the history of the Legion and the…