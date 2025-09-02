Leading to the Light

Sep 2, 2025 | Community, Home, News

They may be hard to spot or easy to find in a crowd. I’m thinking they prefer the latter — just another person in the midst of the crowd. The job doesn’t call for that however, instead their job calls on them to be a listening ear, a calming presence, a pillar of support. Funeral…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here