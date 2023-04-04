Laughing through the chaos

HILARITY AND HIJINKSOn April 12-15, the cast of Otter Valley dinner theater’s production of “Virgil’s Wedding” will provide an evening of entertainment and fun at the Otter Valley Country Club. This show explores the potential hilarious situations that might be encountered while planning a wedding. Pictured left to right are Jason Stubbe as Moe Moe,…
Latest News
