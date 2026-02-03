Kiwanis serves pancake supper

(RIGHT) Larry Hoekstra is shown making pancakes. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Kiwanis Club hosted its annual pancake supper Wednesday, Jan. 28. A large crowd turned out to enjoy the delicious food. Over $2,000 was donated to Kiwanis and will be used for supporting kids’ programs in Hull….