Kiwanis serves pancake supper

Feb 3, 2026 | Community, Home, News

(RIGHT) Larry Hoekstra is shown making pancakes. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Kiwanis Club hosted its annual pancake supper Wednesday, Jan. 28. A large crowd turned out to enjoy the delicious food. Over $2,000 was donated to Kiwanis and will be used for supporting kids’ programs in Hull….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here