Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull

May 20, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull was May 9. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant 42 kindergarteners graduated from Boyden-Hull Elementary School May 9. The graduates marched into the gym to “Pomp and Circumstance” and sang “Watch Me as I Graduate,” “I Know My ABC’s” and “Dynamite.” Principal Tom Kerr presented diplomas and the kindergarteners said what they wanted to…

