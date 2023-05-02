Kids’ Club celebrates Hull’s 150th birthday

OLD-FASHIONED FUNNoah Kroese and Sadie TeSlaa play “Drop the Clothespins in the Bottle” game while Olivia Kroese and Emma Kroese watch. The activity was part of the Hull Library’s Kids’ Club 150th birthday party for Hull Monday, April 24. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Members of Kids’ Club met at the Hull Library…