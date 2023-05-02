OLD-FASHIONED FUNNoah Kroese and Sadie TeSlaa play “Drop the Clothespins in the Bottle” game while Olivia Kroese and Emma Kroese watch. The activity was part of the Hull Library’s Kids’ Club 150th birthday party for Hull Monday, April 24. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Members of Kids’ Club met at the Hull Library…
Latest News
- Fashion tells the story of Hull through the years
- Kelsey Wielenga helps coordinate Hull’s Sesquicentennial
- Bringing back Casey’s: An update
- Combined Protestant Reformed High School Band Program
- Boyden-Hull High School celebrates prom
- Trinity Christian High School celebrates Tractor Day
- St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Grandparents’ Day celebrated at Hull Christian School
- Kids’ Club celebrates Hull’s 150th birthday
- Field events carry Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley girls to victory