Kelsey Wielenga helps coordinate Hull’s Sesquicentennial

COORDINATING A HISTORIC SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONPictured is Hull’s newly-hired sesquicentennial event coordinator, Kelsey Wielenga. Wielenga comes to the role with five years of experience working for an event-planning company, from which she gained experience to work as a freelance event planner and was hired by the Hull Chamber of Commerce board to assist with and help…