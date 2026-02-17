Kats retires from Hull Co-op

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Lavonne Kats retired from Hull Co-op Feb. 13. She had worked there 34 years, which included working part-time as a night-time convenience store clerk when the building went up in 1991. She started working full-time in 2000. Lavonne has four children and nine grandchildren, the youngest just 2 months….