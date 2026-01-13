Justin De Bruin promoted to chief deputy

Sioux County Sheriff Nate Huizenga recently announced the promotion of Lt. Justin De Bruin to chief deputy. According to a press release from the Sioux County’s Sheriff’s Office, De Bruin began his service with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and has dedicated 23 years to serving the county in a variety of roles….
