Jurrens Funeral Homes offer funeral pre-planning

Aug 12, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Funeral pre-planning with a professional eases anxiety Dominique Kooiker | Editor The death of a loved is difficult to confront. Emotions are elevated and grief is prominent. which can make it hard to make important decisions. Quite often several people need to come together to make decisions necessary for a family member’s funeral arrangements. There…

