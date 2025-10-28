Junior high students accepted into honor band

Oct 28, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Landon Koch on oboe and Ruby Sheffield on tenor saxophone from Hull Christian School were selected to perform in the Northwest Iowa Junior High Honor Band. (Photo/Submitted) Mali De Koster on flute from Boyden-Hull Junior High School was selected to perform in the Northwest Iowa Junior High Honor Band. (Photo/Submitted) Six students from Hull Protestant…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here