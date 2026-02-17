Jazz band and jazz choir perform

Matteo Cercone (Photos/Lisa Miller) Ethan Woelber (Photos/Tristian Taylor) Boyden-Hull Jazz band and Boyden-Hull Jazz Choir, First-Street Singers, both took home first place in Class 1A at the Wildcat Jazz Festival February, 13. “I think I can speak on behalf everyone here in our music department that our first ever competition hosted here has been a…