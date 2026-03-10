It’s time to pass the Iowa Healthy Water Act

State Representative | Elinor Levin Every Iowan, every human, needs water to survive. Whether to drink, to grow plants, to fish, swim, kayak and paddle, or to uplift amazing local breweries, wineries and cideries, the water we access simply must be healthy and plentiful for us to have a future. Right now, Iowans across the…
- March 10, 2026