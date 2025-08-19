ISU study dives into marriage, education rates and their connection

Aug 19, 2025 | Community, Home, News

A photo illustration of two engagement rings sitting on a graduation cap and cord. (Photo illustration of Brooklyn Draisey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Brooklyn Draisey | Iowa Capital Dispatch In the hope of prompting further study, research from Iowa State University is revealing nuance present in an answer to an increasingly asked question: Why are marriage rates…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here