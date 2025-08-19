A photo illustration of two engagement rings sitting on a graduation cap and cord. (Photo illustration of Brooklyn Draisey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Brooklyn Draisey | Iowa Capital Dispatch In the hope of prompting further study, research from Iowa State University is revealing nuance present in an answer to an increasingly asked question: Why are marriage rates…
Latest News
- The Hidden Threat of Radon
- Multiple city council seats open for upcoming election
- The power of a story
- Look to the Left
- University of Iowa to halt summer writing festival, youth writing project
- ISU study dives into marriage, education rates and their connection
- Governor’s Charity Steer Show
- August 19, 2025
- Understanding Temporomandibular Joint Disorder
- ‘Serve and build relationships’: New deputy with ‘Christ-centered heart’ is eager to help others