ISU Extension at the library

(LEFT) Beckham makes a seashell with his playdough. (RIGHT) Emerson and Hannah made ice cream cones with their playdough. (Photos/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Shelby Kaestner with ISU Extension met with 13 students at the Hull Public Library Nov. 24. They played Playdough Pictionary. The students drew a card to see what…
