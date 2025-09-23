Is journalism dead?

Sep 23, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

From the Editor Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com At the end of every interview, I always ask the interviewee if there is anything to add. Most of the time the answer is no. But in a recent interview, I was asked a surprising question: Is journalism dead? Before I answered, I asked what sparked the…

