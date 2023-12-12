Ireton man sentenced to prison on charge ofassault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Barret Eugene Vonk, 24, of Ireton was sentenced Dec. 4 in Sioux County District Court for the crime of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. Assistant county attorney Lori Ehlers prosecuted the case in cooperation with the Sioux County Sheriff’s office.This case arose in January 2022 when the sheriff’s office received…