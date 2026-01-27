Iowa’s farm income projected to plummet in 2026, ag-related layoffs expected to continue. Who is here to help?

Rita Hart | Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Nick Larson and a quarter of Iowa farmers get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. When ACA provisions expired at the end of 2025, Larson’s family faced an immediate tax increase of $3,000 per year. Skyrocketing health care prices are only one challenge Iowa…