Mike Naig | Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Every Iowan deserves clean, safe drinking water. That’s not negotiable. It’s fundamental to our health, our communities and our quality of life. As secretary of agriculture, protecting our natural resources while keeping Iowa agriculture strong has been one of my top priorities. Those goals are not conflicting —…
Latest News
- Alissa’s Flower Farm
- Keizer retires after 25 years at city hall
- National Reading Month
- Trinity robotics teams compete at state contest
- Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers have archery night
- How does Jesus turn our sorrow into joy?
- Iowans deserve clean water — and we’re making progress
- It’s time to pass the Iowa Healthy Water Act
- Craig’s County Comments
- March 10, 2026