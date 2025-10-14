Iowa Supreme Court hears oral arguments on collecting court fees for dismissed cases

The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Robin Opsahl | Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday about whether the state should end the practice of billing low-income Iowans for their court-appointed attorneys in cases where charges are…
