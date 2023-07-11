Iowa State Extension and Outreach hosts ‘Shake, Tremble and Roll’ summer camp at Hull Public Library

TAKING ON THE CHALLENGEStudents who attended the ISU Extension and Outreach of Sioux County’s Robotics Camp at the Hull Public Library Thursday, July 6, were afforded the opportunity to learn how to build a Lego robot that measured the structural capabilities of buildings during earthquakes. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Sioux…