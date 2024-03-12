Iowa Finance Authority awards grant to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

Mar 12, 2024 | Community, Home, News

SIOUX CIT) – Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) awarded $50,000, on March 6 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity. The funding, made possible through the State Housing Trust Fund’s Project-Based Housing program, will support the construction of a single-family home in Rock Valley.The home will be sold to the Rebecca and Alex Arteaga family who will receive…

