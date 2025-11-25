Iowa DOT meets with Sioux County Board of Supervisors

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Jessica L. Felix, Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 engineer, met with the Sioux County Board of Supervisors Nov. 12 to present the DOT’s plans for the north and south intersections of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 75. The Iowa DOT had met with the City of Hull…