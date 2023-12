Inspiring Christmas cheer in Hull

A CONTEST FOR CHRISTMAS CHEER Pictured are the Hull Chamber of Commerce 2023 house decorating contest winners, the Stiles family. Announced Monday, Dec. 18, the Stiles family was awarded $50 Chamber cash and received a certificate. Front row (left to right): Audra Stiles, Stephen Stiles, Adaline Stiles. Back row (left to right): Emily Stiles, Abigail…