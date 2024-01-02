In memory of those lost in 2023

December, 2022Joyce Lyman, 96, Sibley, IA, December 1.Percy Meyer, 54, George, IA, December 23.Verla Elgersma, 86, Sanborn, IA, December 24.Irene Rhode, 81, Boyden, IA, December 29. JanuaryGalen De Jong, 71, Hull, IA, January 1.James VerMeer, 81, Boyden, IA, January 11.Dorothy Van Voorst, 94, Carmel, IA, January 15.Nellie Rozeboom, 94, Inwood, IA, January 25. FebruaryFrederick Hamann,79,…

