Improving quality of life

Evan Wiersma, DPT Leah De Stigter, DPT LEAH DE STIGTER Leah De Stigter, left, has worked as a physical therapist at Sioux Center Health in Hull 19 years. She earned her undergraduate degree from Dordt College (now Dordt University) and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Iowa. (Photo/Submitted) How physical therapy helps…