If you were one of the Wise Men, what gift would you bring to Jesus?

Dec 19, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Kids Talk About God Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “I would give baby Jesus some food, because they probably didn’t have a lot of money. They might have been poor, and they weren’t near a place with food,” says Megan, 9.It’s easy to look at poor people as if something were wrong with them. Yet, God…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register